Mercedes unveils hi-tech cabin of new S-Class

The next generation of Mercedes-Benz's flagship luxury sedan, the S-Class, will be revealed in September.

As part of a teaser campaign in the run up to the car's launch, the company has unveiled its luxurious and hi-tech interior.

Internally dubbed the W223, the all-new S-Class will have a highly digitised cabin with a 3D driver display and up to five touchscreens.

The luxury saloon will be even more focused on rear seat passengers than the outgoing W222, as many S-Class owners tend to be chauffeur driven.

Rear-seat passengers will be pampered with the same extensive infotainment and comfort features as the driver and front passenger, says Mercedes, and have access to up to three touchscreens and a variety of different control options such as MBUX Interior Assist or the voice control assistant "Hey Mercedes".

No other innovation in recent years has so radically changed the operation of a Mercedes-Benz as MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience), says the German carmaker.

The second generation of this learn-capable system now has its debut in the new S-Class in an interior that is even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides.

“Brilliant displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology, make control of vehicle and comfort functions even easier,” says a Mercedes spokesman.

“The human factor is always the central consideration. The possibilities for personalisation and intuitive operation have become far more extensive. This certainly applies in the rear, but also for the driver: for example, the new 3D driver display allows a spatial view at the touch of a button for the first time. A real three-dimensional effect is achieved without having to wear 3D glasses.”