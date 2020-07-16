Kyalami 9 Hour postponed to December

This year’s Kyalami 9 Hour will now take place from December 10-12, while 2020’s Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli calendar remains at four events.

The international endurance sports car race has been pushed back by three weeks to ease logistical considerations for teams, drivers and manufacturers whose regular programmes have been rescheduled due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 2020’s calendar will remain at four events after the cancellation of the Suzuka 10 Hours.

Stephane Ratel, SRO Motorsports Group Founder and CEO: “Moving Kyalami back to mid-December is a common sense decision that eases any logistical complications for teams travelling from Europe where most of the 9 Hour’s entry is expected to come from.”

Last year’s 9 Hour — the first for 22 years — re-established Kyalami’s place on the international motorsport map and was the biggest event at the Midrand circuit since its extensive revamp in 2016. Porsche won the race and also clinched the drivers' and manufacturer's titles.

2020 INTERCONTINENTAL GT CHALLENGE CALENDAR — REVISED

Complete: Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour — Australasia

October 2-4: Indianapolis 8 Hour — North America

October 22-25: Total 24 Hours of Spa — Europe

December 10-12: Kyalami 9 Hour — Africa