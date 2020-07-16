Electric Taycan sizzles with speed

It wasn’t the speed of the Taycan Turbo S that surprised me.

Having experienced high-performance electric cars before, I wasn’t too surprised by the battery-powered Porsche’s ability to quietly demolish distance.

Jam the accelerator and the car shoots forward like a superbike as g-forces are awakened in an attention-grabbing manner.

“Hold the steering wheel with both hands” had been the parting shot from Porsche’s PR manager Christo Kruger as he handed over the keys for my test drive, and I could see why. The car’s all-wheel drive limits the amount of torque steer taking place at the front wheels, but with more than 1,000Nm instantly converting itself into forward momentum there is still enough side-to-side steering shuffle to require a firm grasp.

Porsche claims a 2.8 second 0-100km/h time for the Turbo S, which is the flagship model of the Taycan line-up that has been launched in SA, and this figure’s easily believable by the way this racehorse bursts from its stall. This makes it the second-quickest sprinting Porsche to date, pipped only by the petrol-powered new 911 Turbo S which is one-tenth quicker.

The Taycan Turbo S’s two electric motors — one on each axle — produce a combined 460kW of power, which briefly hikes to 560kW when launch control is engaged, along with 1,050Nm of torque.

The best part of driving an electric car is the instant and lag-free response; foot inputs translate into forward thrust like kicking a football. With no gears to shift there are also no power pauses; it’s one strong, seamless rush of energy.