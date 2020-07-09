Q4 e-tron Sportback joins Audi’s zero-emission range

Audi this week unveiled the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept, a more swoopy version of the Q4 e-tron concept electric car that made its debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

That will give Audi fans the choice of a regular SUV or a coupé variant when the Ingolstadt-based German automaker brings its high-performance electric duo to international showrooms next year.

The Sportback still has four doors, but it’s been a long time since a coupé referred only to a car with two passenger portals. What it does have is a curvier roofline that slopes down at the rear to give the car a more sporting edge.

Their dimensions are almost identical except that with a length of 4.60m and height of 1.60m the Sportback is 1cm longer and flatter.

Pumped-out fenders that recall the original quattros from the 1980s follow the modern Audi styling trend as do the supersized octagonal grilles — except these grilles have no air vents, which is the obvious styling giveaway to identify them from their fuel-burning siblings.