Ford extends Tourneo Custom Bus range with autoboxes and new engines

Ford’s Tourneo Custom Bus model in SA has been expanded with the addition of two six-speed automatic derivatives and the latest-generation 2.0l single turbo engine.

Available in Trend and the range-topping Limited series, the two new models also feature a new interior.

“We’ve seen growing customer demand for an automatic version of the Tourneo Custom, and we are delighted to expand the line-up with the two new models that feature the smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission,” said Doreen Mashinini, marketing GM at Ford SA.

The new 2.0l single turbo engine uses Ford’s emissions-reducing AdBlue technology and produces 96kW and 385Nm in the Trend model and a punchier 136kW and 415Nm in the Limited. AdBlue is stored in a 21l tank, with the dedicated filler located below the diesel fuel filler neck on the Tourneo Custom.

A full tank of AdBlue can last 9,000km-11,000km, depending on vehicle use, the load being carried and driving style.

Both models feature optional adaptive cruise control, power is delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission, and there are sport and manual modes.

A new instrument cluster, displays and control panels debut, as does a new three-spoke steering wheel derived from Ford’s passenger-car wheel designs.