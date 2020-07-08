LOCAL LAUNCH
Ford extends Tourneo Custom Bus range with autoboxes and new engines
The lifestyle bus adds new engines and a host of driving convenience features to its catalogue
Ford’s Tourneo Custom Bus model in SA has been expanded with the addition of two six-speed automatic derivatives and the latest-generation 2.0l single turbo engine.
Available in Trend and the range-topping Limited series, the two new models also feature a new interior.
“We’ve seen growing customer demand for an automatic version of the Tourneo Custom, and we are delighted to expand the line-up with the two new models that feature the smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission,” said Doreen Mashinini, marketing GM at Ford SA.
The new 2.0l single turbo engine uses Ford’s emissions-reducing AdBlue technology and produces 96kW and 385Nm in the Trend model and a punchier 136kW and 415Nm in the Limited. AdBlue is stored in a 21l tank, with the dedicated filler located below the diesel fuel filler neck on the Tourneo Custom.
A full tank of AdBlue can last 9,000km-11,000km, depending on vehicle use, the load being carried and driving style.
Both models feature optional adaptive cruise control, power is delivered to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission, and there are sport and manual modes.
A new instrument cluster, displays and control panels debut, as does a new three-spoke steering wheel derived from Ford’s passenger-car wheel designs.
Smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, including the option of using the phone’s navigation apps, is available.
On the Trend Automatic, a 10cm screen is supplied using a simpler version of the Sync 3 infotainment system, while the Limited model gets a 20cm touchscreen. A total eight USB ports are located throughout the cabin for charging mobile devices and a 230V power socket is available optionally.
The Tourneo Custom offers six individual seats with two rear rows that can be configured in conference format, or in two rows of three forward-facing seats. The six seats can each be folded flat, tumbled, stowed in multiple positions or removed.
From a safety aspect, there are front, curtain and side impact airbags as standard fitment, stability control, hill launch assist, roll-over mitigation, emergency brake assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Front and rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, lane-keeping aid and lane departure warning, blind spot detection with cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage are available options.
Also available optionally is an enhanced lighting package that incorporates HID headlamps with LED daytime running lights.
The new automatic models are equipped as standard with 17-inch alloy rims, while the existing manual derivatives retain 16-inch rims.
Colour choices are frozen white, race red and blazer blue solid hues, along with a variety of attractive metallic options: moondust silver, diffused silver, magnetic grey, orange glow and blue metallic.
All models come standard with a four-year/120,000km warranty and a six-year/90,000km service plan.
Prices
2.2 TDCi Ambiente 6MT — R621,500
2.2 TDCi Trend 6MT — R646,000
2.2 TDCi Limited 6MT — R695,600
2.0 SiT Trend 6AT — R700,200
2.0 SiT Limited 6AT — R740,900