No action yet on TMPD cops who 'bullied' woman in viral video

Seven months after a video went viral of a woman being manhandled by Tshwane Metro officers, no action has yet been taken against the officers and there is no clarity on how motorists should behave when they suspect they are being targeted by blue light gangs.

In December, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) said an investigation into a controversial video showing a woman being dragged by officers from a car at a petrol station in Centurion was at an “advanced stage”.

But TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba told Motor News on Tuesday that the investigation was still under way and couldn’t say when it would be concluded.

The woman reportedly failed to stop for the police while driving in a poorly-lit area, and instead drove to a petrol station in Centurion as advised by the “Blue Light Protocol”.

In the three-minute CCTV video dated November 26, the woman is pulled out of her white Volkswagen Polo by TMPD officers, and when she tries to resist there is a struggle and she is brought to the ground before being handcuffed and loaded into the minibus.