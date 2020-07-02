Look out for a high-powered Corolla in the hot-hatch segment

The rumour mill is in high gear with reports, or hopes, that Toyota will introduce a high-performance GR Corolla that would do battle with the likes of the VW Golf GTI.

It would be happy news for Toyota fans who remember the high-performance Corolla RSi and Conquest RSi of yesteryear.

An “upcoming vehicles” tab on the automaker's website mentions a “GR Hot Hatch”.

The desire for a GR Corolla stems from the Japanese brand’s resurgence after Toyota kicked off with the GR Supra, recently followed by the GR Yaris.

That the company has reportedly trademarked the GR Corolla name indicates that the firm’s urge to spruce up its portfolio of road cars with a fresher edge will materialise in a high-performance GR Corolla variant to compete with the Golf GTI/R, Honda Civic Type R and Focus ST/RS.