Metallica's James Hetfield to publish book about classic cars

The co-founder of popular heavy-metal band Metallica will open the doors of his garage in Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield, which will hit bookstores on July 28.

Hetfield teased the forthcoming release of the 192-page hard-bound book in an announcement video, in which the 56-year-old musician invites fans to dive under the bonnet of his collection of classic cars.

The collection notably features a 1948 Jaguar XK120 Roadster, a 1936 Auburn Boattail Speedster and a 1956 Ford F-110, all of which have been restored and customised by Hetfield over the years.

Throughout Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield, the metal legend documents his lifelong passion for restoring and customising "classic cars into magnificent pieces of automotive art".

"This was another eBay or autobuyer online find. I think it's pretty clear by now that on tour especially I spent a lot of time looking and searching for cool cars and projects to take on, and this immediately fell into that category," Hetfield says of his purple 1956 Ford F-100 pick-up truck, which is affectionately named "Str8edge".

The coffee table book also features dynamic photographs by acclaimed automotive photographer Scott Williamson at Photodesign Studios, who was specially commissioned to bring the custom-built cars to life.