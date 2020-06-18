Honda offers 10% rebate on selected cars

Honda Motor Southern Africa has launched its "Get Moving Again" campaign which gives customers the option to structure their deal when they purchase a new Honda Amaze, Jazz, BR-V or CR-V.

"The Get Moving Again campaign addresses the requirements of consumers in a post lockdown environment," says Dinesh Govender, GM of Automobiles at Honda Motor Southern Africa.

"The campaign empowers customers to decide how they want to structure their deal based on their particular needs and requirements."

Until the end of July 2020, new and existing Honda customers will get 10% rebate on the recommended retail price when they purchase any one of the abovementioned cars.

Customers have the option to structure the 10% as they choose, using either one or a combination of the following options: Cash in their pocket, a payment holiday, a deposit, trade in assistance, or a maintenance plan.

“Today's potential car buyers are looking for either cash-backs, payment holidays, years of trouble-free motoring through extended maintenance plans, and in cases where customers are downgrading their vehicles, trade-in assistance which helps absorb any potential differences between trade and settlement values,” says Govender.

All Honda vehicles come standard with a five-year/200 000 km warranty, and three-year AA Roadside Assist.

To take advantage of this offer and to find your nearest dealer, visit www.honda.co.za/cars