Discovery, Motus launch new telematics-based warranty

Discovery Insure and Motus Financial Services have introduced an aftermarket vehicle warranty that rewards customers with up to 100% car-servicing discounts for driving safely.

Available exclusively to Discovery Insure clients, it is claimed to be the world’s first telematics-based warranty product and uses Discovery’s Vitality Drive app to track driving behaviour and tailor-make premiums accordingly.

It encourages good driving with premiums based on a driver’s specific driving profile as well as the unique circumstances of the vehicle.

The warranty, applicable to second-hand vehicles with expired factory warranties, covers mechanical breakdown and electrical failure cover for 36 critical vehicle components, with no cover limits.

“Our driving behaviour technology allows us to collect telematics data for each driver on our Vitality Drive programme, making it possible to tailor-make premiums for our warranty product,” says Discovery Insure CEO Anton Ossip.

By driving well, clients can receive up to 100% discounts, limited to a R5,000 spend, when servicing their vehicles at one of the more than 270 Motus Retail service centres, as well as Bosch service centres.

CEO of Motus Financial Services Kerry Cassel says: “We are able to cover a more comprehensive list of critical components, with no limits, due to the data we have collected from operating in the motor industry market for decades. This product encourages good driving with premiums based on a driver’s specific driving profile as well as the unique circumstances of the vehicle compared to a market where premiums are mostly undifferentiated.”

Launched nine years ago, Discovery’s Vitality Drive programme encourages safe driving by using a smartphone app to measure the g-forces of a moving car, awarding points to Discovery Insure clients for accelerating, braking and cornering smoothly. The points are redeemable on fuel rewards and discounted insurance premiums.

Discovery Insure claims a great success rate for Vitality Drive, saying drivers on the programme recorded fatalities 79% lower than those of the South African national fatalities for all drivers in 2019.