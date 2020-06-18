Citroën C3 Aircross is a fine lockdown buddy

I love the Citroën brand, especially the models from a decade ago. The cars aren’t necessarily the fastest, but there’s always some quirk to look forward to, such as the steering wheel with a fixed hub in 2004’s wedge-shaped C4. Unconventionality has always been a measure of the brand’s confidence in its 101-year existence.

The C3 Aircross is the high-riding version of the standard C3 hatch and a pleasing middle option in a three-car range that’s captained by the larger C5 Aircross.

It’s a little bolder in the styling department than segment alternatives too, with bright red roof rails, shutter-style three-quarter windows and a hectic collection of front lights. It’s heavily based on the Citroën C-Crosser concept car from the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

It has a 510l boot with the rear seats propped up, which increases to 1,289l with the rear seats folded down. It has a 178mm ground clearance, is 4,154mm long and is endowed with a generous interior space front and back. It’s pretty much what you can expect from the competition.

The interior has well-chosen trim materials arranged neatly and conventionally with some red licks of paint on the air vents to keep a bit of Citroën oddity.

It’s a one-engine, single-transmission and two-grades combo for prospective C3 Aircross buyers in SA. These is an 81kW and 205Nm turbocharged 1.2l petrol three-cylinder mated to a six-speed auto and you can have it in entry-level Feel specification or in this pricier Shine model.

Though much of the spec, such as six airbags, traction control and other safety spec, is mirrored in both models, the Shine model also has keyless entry, rain sensor wipers, climate control, front fog lamps and navigation above the Feel model.

If you’re expecting something of a regular crossover drive, you’d be correct. It hasn’t the most refined of suspension settings and isn’t exceptional on bad surfaces. It’s comfortable, but there’s a whiff of tautness in its damping that will not be welcomed by all.

The open roads left by a nationwide lockdown were the ideal proving grounds that the course voice of its mildly lethargic small-capacity motor, and the stiffer suspension, make it outwardly sportier than some in its segment.