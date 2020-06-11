Life / Motoring

NEWS

These are the cars that SA owners recommend most

Mazda CX-5 is tops in Cars.co.za vehicle ownership survey

11 June 2020 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
The Mazda CX-5 tops the list in the Cars.co.za vehicle ownership study. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Mazda CX-5 tops the list in the Cars.co.za vehicle ownership study. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Mazda CX-5 SUV has emerged as the new car that South African owners would most highly recommend to others, in a Cars.co.za survey.

The Ownership Satisfaction Survey conducted by the online vehicle sales portal, in partnership with Lightstone, asked new vehicle owners to indicate how likely they were to recommend the car that they’d bought new from a franchised dealer (based on their overall ownership experience and using a 10-point rating scale) to friends and family.

Responses of nine or 10 were regarded as “very likely to recommend”, with the owners regarded as “promoters”. Owners who scored their experiences at six or lower are regarded as less likely or unlikely to recommend their vehicles, so they are considered as “detractors”.

By deducting the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters the survey arrives at a net promoter score (NPS). 

With a score of 89% the Mazda CX-5 edged out the Mercedes-Benz C Class (87.5%) and Audi A4 (84.9%) in the survey.

“The Mazda CX-5 has consistently done well in our Ownership Satisfaction Survey through the years,” said Cars.co.za consumer experience manager Hannes Oosthuizen.

In the double-cab bakkie market the highest scorer was the Volkswagen Amarok with an industry-leading 93%, followed by the Isuzu D-Max (80.2%) and Toyota Hilux (77.4%).

The survey also named Isuzu as the brand with the overall highest-rated salespeople in 2019, with a score of 9.1 (out of 10). Toyota, Honda and Mazda all scored 9 out of 10, with Suzuki coming in at 8.9. Ford, BMW and Nissan (all with scores rounded off to 8.9) followed closely thereafter.

Since 2015, Cars.co.za has surveyed the purchasing, servicing and overall ownership experiences of South African vehicle owners (who bought their vehicles from new and through franchised dealers). One output from this survey is the Wesbank-sponsored Cars.co.za Consumer Awards, in which 50% of the category scores are drawn from the survey results.

These are the 10 vehicles that South African car owners recommend most, irrespective of price. Picture: SUPPLIED
These are the 10 vehicles that South African car owners recommend most, irrespective of price. Picture: SUPPLIED

Car buyers look to go down-market

Demand for cheaper, secondhand vehicles rises as Covid-19 restrictions batter disposable income
Life
1 month ago

Buy now, because car prices are set to spike

Rand weakness means possible double-digit price hikes await buyers in the coming months
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Isuzu's new CEO is no regular Tom
Life / Motoring
2.
Audi to unleash a salvo of new RS models
Life / Motoring
3.
Ford Figo goes Freestyle with its new budget ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Vegan diet: how your body changes from day one
Life
5.
New VW Amarok to be built in SA alongside the ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Citroën’s vive la différence SUV

Life / Motoring

New-car sales recover but bakkies bomb

Life / Motoring

CarsAwards chooses best cars for 2020: VW dominates consumer accolades

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.