These are the cars that SA owners recommend most

The Mazda CX-5 SUV has emerged as the new car that South African owners would most highly recommend to others, in a Cars.co.za survey.

The Ownership Satisfaction Survey conducted by the online vehicle sales portal, in partnership with Lightstone, asked new vehicle owners to indicate how likely they were to recommend the car that they’d bought new from a franchised dealer (based on their overall ownership experience and using a 10-point rating scale) to friends and family.

Responses of nine or 10 were regarded as “very likely to recommend”, with the owners regarded as “promoters”. Owners who scored their experiences at six or lower are regarded as less likely or unlikely to recommend their vehicles, so they are considered as “detractors”.

By deducting the percentage of detractors from the percentage of promoters the survey arrives at a net promoter score (NPS).

With a score of 89% the Mazda CX-5 edged out the Mercedes-Benz C Class (87.5%) and Audi A4 (84.9%) in the survey.

“The Mazda CX-5 has consistently done well in our Ownership Satisfaction Survey through the years,” said Cars.co.za consumer experience manager Hannes Oosthuizen.

In the double-cab bakkie market the highest scorer was the Volkswagen Amarok with an industry-leading 93%, followed by the Isuzu D-Max (80.2%) and Toyota Hilux (77.4%).

The survey also named Isuzu as the brand with the overall highest-rated salespeople in 2019, with a score of 9.1 (out of 10). Toyota, Honda and Mazda all scored 9 out of 10, with Suzuki coming in at 8.9. Ford, BMW and Nissan (all with scores rounded off to 8.9) followed closely thereafter.

Since 2015, Cars.co.za has surveyed the purchasing, servicing and overall ownership experiences of South African vehicle owners (who bought their vehicles from new and through franchised dealers). One output from this survey is the Wesbank-sponsored Cars.co.za Consumer Awards, in which 50% of the category scores are drawn from the survey results.