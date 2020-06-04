Porsche launches a retro-cool 911 Targa

Porsche has decided that the only thing cooler than a partially topless car is a partially topless car decked out in a racing number and a retro design, and it hopes that precisely 992 Porsche enthusiasts will agree.

That’s how many units of the Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition the German sports car company is making, in deference to the internal model series code of the latest-generation 911.

This special-edition Porsche has been unveiled just a few weeks after the company launched the Targa version of its 911, which features an electrically folding soft top and a fixed rear window. Unlike a regular cabriolet, a Targa provides an open-air experience but maintains the swoopy roof line of a coupe.

Made by Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur department, the limited-edition Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is the first of four collector's pieces of the Heritage Design strategy. Selected interior elements will also be available as part of the Heritage Design package for all current 911 models.

Porsche Design has also created a high-quality chronograph, to be made in restricted numbers as well, exclusively available to purchasers of the new limited-edition model.

The Heritage Design model evokes memories of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, says Porsche chairman Oliver Blume.