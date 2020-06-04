INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Porsche launches a retro-cool 911 Targa
Heritage Design Edition of the 911 evokes memories of past Porsches
Porsche has decided that the only thing cooler than a partially topless car is a partially topless car decked out in a racing number and a retro design, and it hopes that precisely 992 Porsche enthusiasts will agree.
That’s how many units of the Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition the German sports car company is making, in deference to the internal model series code of the latest-generation 911.
This special-edition Porsche has been unveiled just a few weeks after the company launched the Targa version of its 911, which features an electrically folding soft top and a fixed rear window. Unlike a regular cabriolet, a Targa provides an open-air experience but maintains the swoopy roof line of a coupe.
Made by Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur department, the limited-edition Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition is the first of four collector's pieces of the Heritage Design strategy. Selected interior elements will also be available as part of the Heritage Design package for all current 911 models.
Porsche Design has also created a high-quality chronograph, to be made in restricted numbers as well, exclusively available to purchasers of the new limited-edition model.
The Heritage Design model evokes memories of the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, says Porsche chairman Oliver Blume.
The car’s available in the Cherry Metallic paintwork pictured here, or four other exterior colours, all combined with gold logos and stylish white livery to create a 1950s-style vibe.
The retro styling includes spear-shaped graphic motorsports elements on the front wings that recall racing Porsches of yesteryear, and a 1963 Porsche Crest on the bonnet, steering wheel, wheel centres and vehicle key.
History comes alive in the cockpit with an exclusive two-tone leather interior, and the 1963 crest embossed on the head restraints and key pouch. Corduroy seats and door trims revive a material used in the Porsche 356 of the 1950s.
Additional styling fare plucked from history’s annals is the green-illuminated rev counter and stopwatch, and perforated roofliner in microfibre fabric.
Apart from the retro styling, the car is mechanically identical to the recently launched Targa 4 S with its 331kW biturbo 3.0l boxer engine which, in combination with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, accelerates the 911 Targa from 0-100 km/h in less than 3.6 seconds on its way to a 304km/h top speed.
The arches are filled by an asymmetrical wheel setup comprising 20-inch front wheels with 21-inch rears, and classic-look brake calipers finished in black.
It isn’t yet known whether any of the 992 units will be available in SA.