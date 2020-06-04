MOTOR BRIEFS
King Price launches ‘drive less, pay less’ car insurance
The ‘pay per k’ package offers up to a 70% saving for people who drive their vehicles less
King Price has launched a pay-as-you-drive car insurance product called Chilli which offers mileage-based price savings on fully comprehensive cover.
The ‘pay per k’ package benefits people who drive their vehicles less, offering up to a 70% saving compared to regular insurance cover, says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price.
“We don’t believe that many South Africans will be going back to their ‘normal’ commute any time soon, and as people are driving less every month, we don’t think it makes sense that they’re paying the same for their car insurance every month.”
Clients can opt to monitor their vehicle’s mileage with a tracking device or take pictures of the odometer and upload it on the King Price app. Customers can also get an instant quote on the app.
With Chilli, monthly premiums start at R299 based on a car worth under R500,000 that is driven less than 100km monthly.
This makes the product particularly suitable for third cars, sports cars or classic cars, all of which tend to notch up low mileage. Vintage cars are currently excluded, but King Price hopes to be able to include them within the next couple of months.
The comprehensive cover includes protection against accidental damage, theft and hijacking, and third-party liability.
Galloway says that car theft incidents, having dropped dramatically when lockdown was first implemented, are back up to 60% of pre-lockdown figures with the eased regulations.
King Price, launched eight years ago, is known for bucking the trend by offering insurance that decreases monthly as cars lose value.
Isuzu Motors SA appoints Billy Tom as new CEO
Isuzu Motors SA has appointed Billy Tom (50) as its new CEO and MD, effective from July 1 2020. He succeeds outgoing MD Michael Sacke, who is pursuing other opportunities.
Isuzu Motors SA Chair, Shigeji Sugimoto, said that Tom would play an instrumental role in leading the company through the unprecedented and challenging operating environment ahead.
Tom comes with more than 22 years' experience in the automotive, banking and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sectors. He started his career at Distell and then worked at SABMiller, Standard Bank, General Motors (GM) and finally at Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa/Abi, where he spent the past 12 years.
Prior to this at GM he was involved in setting up a premium vehicle channel, which led to the launch of the Cadillac and Hummer brands in SA.
Isuzu Motors SA was formed after GM — which was responsible for the Isuzu, Opel and Chevrolet marques — pulled out of SA in 2017.
Isuzu recently confirmed a R1.2bn investment to build the next-generation D-Max bakkie at its Port Elizabeth plant, where the current D-Max is assembled.
Gabriel gives essential service workers free shocks for life
Gabriel has announced that essential service workers in SA who purchase Gabriel shock absorbers between May 25 and September 30 this year will receive free replacement shocks for life.
Graeme Futter, Gabriel Head of Marketing and Sales, said the initiative was in recognition of the dedicated work essential service workers are providing during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“These incredible people can now exclusively participate in Gabriel’s 'Shocks for Life' initiative, and never pay for replacement shock absorbers again,” he said.
Essential service workers who purchase a set of Gabriel shock absorbers from any automotive spares retailer, workshop or fitment centre are eligible to register their purchase on the www.gabriel.co.za/shocks-for-life website.
The limited offer covers workers employed in the essential services sectors of medical and healthcare, agriculture and logistics, retail and maintenance and safety and security.