Isuzu M-UX gets refinements for 2020

The Isuzu mu-X is a seven-seater as viewed with the "go anywhere, do anything" outlook of its D-Max bakkie cousins but wrapped in SUV clothes.

It replaced the Chevrolet Trailblazer when General Motors vacated this market back in 2017. Now the local subsidiary has announced an assortment of enhancements for the sport utility vehicle.

Visual changes include a bolder radiator grille with a restyled front bumper with new colour coding on the upper section plus a contrasting gloss black finish for the lower portion.

LED daytime running lights combine bi-LED projector headlamps with auto-levelling functionality as standard.

At the rear the MU-X gets colour-coding on the upper section of the rear bumper, gloss back surfaces on the lower trim, two-tone silver and black roof rails and new tail light clusters.

There are new 18-inch gloss black diamond-cut alloy wheels and a new gloss black finish for the side steps.

Improvements to the high bonnet, all-round visibility cabin include new Piano black finishes on the door switch bezels, panels, gear shift surround and on the centre stack that houses the touch-function 20.3cm infotainment and climate control systems.