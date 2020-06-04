Life / Motoring

Isuzu M-UX gets refinements for 2020

The SUV gets aesthetic improvements and minor retouches inside the seven-seat cabin

04 June 2020 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
The front now looks bolder thanks to a redesigned bumper with new colour-coded sections. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Isuzu mu-X is a seven-seater as viewed with the "go anywhere, do anything" outlook of its D-Max bakkie cousins but wrapped in SUV clothes.

It replaced the Chevrolet Trailblazer when General Motors vacated this market back in 2017. Now the local subsidiary has announced an assortment of enhancements for the sport utility vehicle.

Visual changes include a bolder radiator grille with a restyled front bumper with new colour coding on the upper section plus a contrasting gloss black finish for the lower portion.

LED daytime running lights combine bi-LED projector headlamps with auto-levelling functionality as standard.

At the rear the MU-X gets colour-coding on the upper section of the rear bumper, gloss back surfaces on the lower trim, two-tone silver and black roof rails and new tail light clusters.

There are new 18-inch gloss black diamond-cut alloy wheels and a new gloss black finish for the side steps.

Improvements to the high bonnet, all-round visibility cabin include new Piano black finishes on the door switch bezels, panels, gear shift surround and on the centre stack that houses the touch-function 20.3cm infotainment and climate control systems.

New glossy surfaces and ambient lighting on door panels enhance the mu-X interior. Picture: SUPPLIED

A larger 22.8cm colour touchscreen with added features such as satellite navigation is available optionally, while many of the switches are now black with silver garnish and ambient lighting appears inside door trims.

There are no changes to its powertrain. It’s the same 3.0l four-cylinder intercooled turbo diesel engine with 130kW and 380Nm on tap mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and linked to either 4x2 or 4x4 variants.

Additionally, the safety package that boasts stability control and hill-descent control is bolstered with a Brake Override System that works by restricting accelerator input if the brakes are applied at the same time - thereby reducing the vehicle's stopping distance in an emergency.

PRICES

Isuzu mu-X 3.0 4x2 auto — R630,400

Isuzu mu-X 3.0 4x4 auto — R698,200

