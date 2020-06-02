Life / Motoring

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Exploring SA's motoring communities: where do you belong?

02 June 2020 - 09:55 Motoring Reporter

Image: Supplied

​In this episode of Cargumentive, Thomas Falkiner is reunited in the real-world studio with Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu. The guys chat about what they've been driving as well as what's been happening on the news front. Producer Paige Muller also makes an appearance behind the mic to ask the gents about the different types of car people you get in the world.

PODCAST | 'Buying down' in light of Covid-19

'Buying down' to smaller cars such as the Volkswagen Up! and Smart ForFour can make sense in these turbulent financial times.
Life
1 week ago

PODCAST | Crossing Africa in a Hillman Imp: Terence Tracey shares his adventure

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner chats to Terence Tracey about his epic 2013 trek from Johannesburg to London in his 1963 Hillman ...
Life
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Tips on keeping your car in shape during lockdown

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys provide top tips on how to keep your car in shape during the Covid-19 lockdown
Life
1 month ago

