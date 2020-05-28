Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Ten things you need to know about the new VW Golf GTI

The eighth generation of the hot hatch promises more refinement and better handling

28 May 2020 - 05:00 Phuti Mpyane
The Golf GTI is an icon that’s an enormous challenge but also the most exciting thing that can happen to you as a designer, according to Klaus Bischoff, head of Volkswagen Group Design. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Golf GTI is an icon that’s an enormous challenge but also the most exciting thing that can happen to you as a designer, according to Klaus Bischoff, head of Volkswagen Group Design. Picture: SUPPLIED

Having not experienced the best start to life, from production delays to Covid-19 pouring cold water on its intended world premiere at the cancelled Geneva Motor Show, the new Volkswagen GTI also missed out on its biggest coming-out party at the annual Wörthersee Festival, which has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Wörthersee is the biggest Volkswagen Golf GTI event in the world and is usually held in May, attracting scores of global fans. According to Volkswagen SA, the new GTI was scheduled to launch locally some time during the fourth quarter of 2020 but the pandemic has shifted this date to the first quarter of 2021. 

Here are 10 highlights to expect from the new eighth-generation GTI:

  • The eighth generation is the most digitised of them all. The driver will be able to customise the visual look of parts of the cockpit with a range of 30 background lighting colours and individual configuration of the infotainment system.
  • It will come with a sport steering wheel with multi-functionality and three silver double spokes and a recessed Wolfsburg emblem.
  • While still on the tiller, it gets a new progressive variable-rate steering system installed as standard. The variable ratios and 2.1 turns from lock-to-lock are said to significantly reduce the effort required when manoeuvring and parking, but on winding country roads the steering turns more directly.
  • Front passengers sit on new sport seats with integrated head restraints that are reminiscent of the first Golf GTI and also feature red stitching and a tartan scale-paper-style fabric on the seat and backrest areas.
  • Between the front pews will be a standard-fitment manual six-speed transmission, or you can opt for a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (DSG). The levers hark back to the 1980s iterations via a golf-ball shift lever.
A new digital display cockpit transforms the new GTI into both a premium business car and playful weekend hatch. Picture: SUPPLIED
A new digital display cockpit transforms the new GTI into both a premium business car and playful weekend hatch. Picture: SUPPLIED
  • A pulsating engine start/stop button is equipped as standard fitment.
  • The engine of the new Golf GTI is a fourth evolution of the EA888 2.0l turbo four. It produces 180kW and 370Nm. Top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h in both transmission options.
  • The new GTI is lower and longer that the Mk7. It features improved aerodynamic optimisation through exterior mirrors, a roof spoiler, extensive underbody panels and refined wheel arch linings.
  • It handles better than the previous generation thanks to an evolved electronically controlled limited-slip differential, adaptive damping and full-integration ESC, EDS and XDS+ functions under a new vehicle dynamics management system.
  • It has two stability control (ESC) stages: ESC Sport mode and ESC Off. The former minimises interventions but is still alert and ready to rein it back should a driver overcook things.

VW SA announces price of special-edition Golf GTI TCR

With boosted power and a sporty body kit, the limited-edition hot hatch is the swansong of the seventh-generation Golf
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Five things to know about the new Hyundai i30N

New 202kW contender arrives to challenge Golf GTI in the hot-hatch league, and Denis Droppa drove it at the launch
Life
3 months ago

New Golf GTI finally uncovered in full

Volkswagen’s hot hatch boasts ‘chequered flag’ fog lights and 180kW of power
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
BMW unwraps the updated 5 Series
Life / Motoring
2.
Wary travel-hungry Americans turn to ‘Covid ...
Life
3.
Buy now, because car prices are set to spike
Life / Motoring
4.
Suzuki S-Presso punches above its weight
Life / Motoring
5.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life

Related Articles

BMW M340i rekindles love of fast premium sedans

Life / Motoring

Lexus launches a more affordable UX hybrid

Life / Motoring

Mini Clubman S is a driving ace with more space

Life / Motoring

Mercedes-AMG A45 S is the first million rand hatch

Life / Motoring

New Honda Jazz gets 10 airbags and enhanced passive safety

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.