Ten things you need to know about the new VW Golf GTI

Having not experienced the best start to life, from production delays to Covid-19 pouring cold water on its intended world premiere at the cancelled Geneva Motor Show, the new Volkswagen GTI also missed out on its biggest coming-out party at the annual Wörthersee Festival, which has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Wörthersee is the biggest Volkswagen Golf GTI event in the world and is usually held in May, attracting scores of global fans. According to Volkswagen SA, the new GTI was scheduled to launch locally some time during the fourth quarter of 2020 but the pandemic has shifted this date to the first quarter of 2021.

Here are 10 highlights to expect from the new eighth-generation GTI: