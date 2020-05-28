Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Kia upgrades Rio hatch with sophisticated tech

Model is set for a late-2020 debut and it may feature mild-hybrid electrified engines

28 May 2020 - 05:08 Phuti Mpyane
A facelift and a mild-hybrid system have been announced for the upgraded 2020 Kia Rio. Picture: SUPPLIED
A facelift and a mild-hybrid system have been announced for the upgraded 2020 Kia Rio. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kia Motors has announced an upgrade for its Rio hatchback, and it’s a significant improvement.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear to have changed much physically. The “tiger nose” grille is still there but narrower and it apes its newer cousins. LED headlamps, a lower, wider front bumper and new fog lamp housings also appear.

The cabin has been touched up with more premium materials and a larger, 20.3cm main display screen while the driver’s instrument cluster has grown brighter and larger. You can now customise the interior with an optional blue colour pack that decorates the seat bolsters, dashboard and door arm rests.

The GT-Line models get a black single-tone interior with white contrast piping and stitching on the seats and carbon-fibre effects.

Kia Motors SA says the spec mentioned above applies to European cars — local specifications will be communicated closer to the Rio’s local debut in the fourth quarter this year, including whether local models will have the  new-generation EcoDynamics+ powertrain, which pairs a 1.0l petrol turbo engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system.

The engine features continuously variable valve duration (CVVD) technology for efficiency, and the mild-hybrid system reduces CO2 emissions by up to 10.7% by supplying electric power assistance to reduce engine load, and with regenerative braking.

The interior goes upmarket too, with larger, brighter screens. Picture: SUPPLIED
The interior goes upmarket too, with larger, brighter screens. Picture: SUPPLIED

Added safety systems include forward collision-avoidance assist (FCA) with pedestrian, vehicle and cyclist recognition; lane-keeping assist (LKA); driver-attention warning (DAW); and blind-spot collision warning (BCW). Furthermore, the Rio now offers several new active safety systems to enhance occupant safety.

Leading vehicle departure alert is also new and works if the driver stops the Rio in heavy traffic conditions by alerting her if the car in front moves away and the driver hasn’t noticed.

The Rio maintains the usual suite of safety items such as six airbags, stability control, and cornering brake control.

All-new Audi A3 breaks cover

With a bolder design and more digitization, the premium compact car heads for SA in Sportback and sedan guises
Life
1 month ago

Second-generation Amarok teased

VW’s bakkie will be based on the Ford Ranger when it arrives in 2022
Life
2 months ago

New Kia Sorento unveiled with latest in tech and luxury

Korean automaker says the new SUV is the most advanced car it has yet made
Life
2 months ago

VW unveils revamped Caddy

Fifth generation of VW's ‘Swiss Army knife’ grows in size and adopts smarter technology
Life
2 months ago

Enhanced Mercedes E-Class makes its debut

New model continues to serve high-management needs with improved features
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
BMW unwraps the updated 5 Series
Life / Motoring
2.
Wary travel-hungry Americans turn to ‘Covid ...
Life
3.
Buy now, because car prices are set to spike
Life / Motoring
4.
Suzuki S-Presso punches above its weight
Life / Motoring
5.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life

Related Articles

Five car inventions you may not know about

Life / Motoring

Kia Telluride voted 2020 World Car of the Year

Life / Motoring

Kia upgrades Sportage infotainment

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.