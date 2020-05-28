Kia upgrades Rio hatch with sophisticated tech

Kia Motors has announced an upgrade for its Rio hatchback, and it’s a significant improvement.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear to have changed much physically. The “tiger nose” grille is still there but narrower and it apes its newer cousins. LED headlamps, a lower, wider front bumper and new fog lamp housings also appear.

The cabin has been touched up with more premium materials and a larger, 20.3cm main display screen while the driver’s instrument cluster has grown brighter and larger. You can now customise the interior with an optional blue colour pack that decorates the seat bolsters, dashboard and door arm rests.

The GT-Line models get a black single-tone interior with white contrast piping and stitching on the seats and carbon-fibre effects.

Kia Motors SA says the spec mentioned above applies to European cars — local specifications will be communicated closer to the Rio’s local debut in the fourth quarter this year, including whether local models will have the new-generation EcoDynamics+ powertrain, which pairs a 1.0l petrol turbo engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system.