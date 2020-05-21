Vehicle licence centres will only reopen from June 1

While you are now allowed to buy vehicles again, you aren’t able to license or register them yet as Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) and Vehicle Testing Stations (VTSs) will only start reopening to the public from June 1.

Noting the confusion around the opening of licence and testing facilities after the announcement that automobile dealers were allowed to open their doors again from Wednesday May 13, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said that under level four of the lockdown, driving schools are permitted to operate and have been doing so since May 1.

DLTCs and VTSs will however only open to the public from June 1, provided they are ready to do so under strict Covid-19 health guidelines.

“The criteria for operations to resume include deep sanitisation of the centres, adequate social distancing mechanisms and the procurement of sufficient personal protective equipment for staff,” says Mbalula.

This means that some facilities may only open after the anticipated June 1 date. The DLTCs and VTSs will not resume operations simultaneously but on a staggered and gradual basis, with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) to conduct their state of readiness assessment.

Mbalula says a 30-day leeway is provided for those whose learner’s licences, driving licences and/or licence disks have expired.

“However, since the issue of expired licences is linked to the resumption of services at DLTCs and VTSs, the start date of the 30-day grace period has not yet been announced,” he said. A further direction will be given to announce when the grace period will commence.

All learner’s licences, driving licences and licence disks which expired 21 days before the lockdown or during the lockdown are deemed to be valid until the end of the 30-day grace period.