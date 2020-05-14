Car sales resume to much relief

Car dealers countrywide opened their doors on Wednesday after the long-awaited news that they were allowed to start selling vehicles again under relaxed lockdown restrictions.

It is clear that motorists were desperate for the motor industry to open its doors, says George Mienie, CEO of online vehicle sales portal AutoTrader.

Mienie said 30% of vehicle-buying consumers are under pressure to replace their vehicle within the next four weeks, as reflected in huge increase in online searches.

“The highest number of car searches in the level 4 lockdown period was recorded on May 10; we recorded over 1.3-million searches on that day alone. In the last two weeks, inquiries to car dealers have risen by an astounding 69%.”

On Tuesday evening, department of trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel announced a resumption of sales of new and used vehicles — including cars, bakkies, trucks, and caravans — under strict risk-adjusted trading measures, and hygiene and social-distancing restrictions.

Emergency repairs may also resume, including to vehicles that are overdue for a service. Auto electricians, tyre fitment centres, auto body repairers, windscreen replacement centres and other related auto service centres are also allowed to open, under staggered workforce levels and hygiene restrictions.

Under relaxed lockdown restrictions that took effect from May 1, car factories were allowed to open with half their staff but dealers had to wait longer to find out when they would be allowed to start selling vehicles.

Initially automotive dealers could only carry out emergency vehicle repairs under level 4, with vehicle sales only allowed again under level 3 and routine servicing under level 2.