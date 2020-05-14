120 years of the steering wheel

What started as a humble tiller that enabled a driver to steer their horseless carriage in the 19th century, has developed into a hi-tech command centre.

The latest steering wheels are not only covered with buttons that control various car functions, but some are able to steer themselves as cars progress towards self-driving capability, and have sensors that detect whether a driver’s hands are gripping it.

Mercedes-Benz, as the inventor of the car, has provided a brief history of the steering wheel in its vehicles.

The first steering wheel debuted in 1894 at the world’s first car race and it was the creation of a French engineer, Alfred Vacheron. For the world’s first motorised vehicle race, which ran from Paris to Rouen in July 1894, he’d installed a steering wheel instead of the usual steering tillers of that era. Despite the novel idea which gave him better control of his race car Vacheron only managed to come 11th in the race, but the steering wheel was here to stay.

By 1900, Daimler had equipped its Phoenix racing car with a steering wheel but now innovated with a tilted steering column which made it much easier to operate.

In 1902 Mercedes introduced additional levers on the steering wheel which were used to regulate engine functions such as ignition timing and air/fuel mixture.

By the middle of the century many adaptations and refinements to the wheel had taken place but in 1949, the car gained a horn ring that used 20cm indicator arm that swung sideways out of the body and indicated the direction of travel. These were later replaced by orange-yellow flashing lights which were activated by turning the ring via a central control unit.

It was the 1950s that the steering wheel became even more of a central interface between car and driver while new comfort and safety functions were introduced. In 1951, Mercedes-Benz introduced a feature that the company reintroduced back in 2005 and is common today in Mercedes products — which is the gear selector on the steering column.