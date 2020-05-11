Life / Motoring

Cargumentative

PODCAST | Crossing Africa in a Hillman Imp: Terence Tracey shares his adventure

11 May 2020 - 14:38 Thomas Falkiner
Geoff Biermann (left) and Terence Tracey (right) on the road.
Image: Supplied

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner chats to Terence Tracey about his epic 2013 trek from Johannesburg to London in his 1963 Hillman Imp - an adventure that many of us can only dream of.

In the interview Tracey reveals why he did it, what he encountered along the way and what it felt like to finally reach his destination. Not one to be missed!

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

The Hillman Imp arrives the UK after its 14,000km trek through Africa.
Image: Supplied

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Tips on keeping your car in shape during lockdown

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys provide top tips on how to keep your car in shape during the Covid-19 lockdown
Life
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Why don't South Africans like station wagons?

The Cargumentative team debate why South Africans are not keen to drive station wagons.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

PODCAST | SUVs with classic car potential

Tune in to hear the latest motoring news and launches
Life
2 months ago

