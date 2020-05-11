PODCAST | Crossing Africa in a Hillman Imp: Terence Tracey shares his adventure

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner chats to Terence Tracey about his epic 2013 trek from Johannesburg to London in his 1963 Hillman Imp - an adventure that many of us can only dream of.

In the interview Tracey reveals why he did it, what he encountered along the way and what it felt like to finally reach his destination. Not one to be missed!

Sit down, plug in and gear up: