New Jaguars and Land Rovers get wireless software upgrades

New Jaguar and Land Rover models bought in SA from now on will be available with Software-over-the-air capability (Sota) as standard.

This new technology means owners of the brand’s vehicles will now be able to receive future software updates to their vehicle without visiting a dealer. Apart from the usual software updates on navigation and infotainment systems, Jaguar in Europe has offered customers of its I-Pace electric car more power from its electric motors and a reconfiguration of the all-wheel drive system — all of this through the air.

Existing customers will get a complimentary upgrade to enable this capability on their vehicles too, together with the latest updates for their Touch Pro and Touch Pro Duo infotainment systems, said Nick Rogers, Director Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover.

The infotainment updates will see changes in enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, on-board media players and new graphics on climate control screens upgraded as part of Sota functionality.

The complimentary upgrade is available on vehicles built with Touch Pro and Touch Pro Duo infotainment from 2016 model year onwards, and include Jaguar XE, XF, XJ, E-Pace, F-Pace, I-Pace and F-Type; as well as Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport; Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Velar and Evoque.

Customers with 2019-2020 model year vehicles will already have Sota functionality integrated into their infotainment systems.

Kia donates donates bakkie in the fight against rape, alcoholism, drugs and abuse

Kia Motors SA, a subsidiary of Motus Corporation, has donated a Kia K2700 bakkie to nonprofit organisation RADA (rape, alcohol, drug, abuse) to assist it in delivering food and other essentials to RADA Care Homes during the Covid-19 lockdown.