How to get the new Lamborghini Spyder into your driveway

Italian firm finds a novel way to launch its new hair-ruffling sports car

07 May 2020 - 05:06 Denis Droppa
The new Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder will be launched to the world via AR. Picture: SUPPLIED
Automobili Lamborghini will use Augmented Reality (AR) for the virtual launch of its new model, the Huracán EVO RWD (rear-wheel drive) Spyder, scheduled for May 7 at 1pm, on its official website www.lamborghini.com

The Italian sportscar firm is using AR to launch the car in an all-new way during this time of global emergency and social distancing. Using Apple’s AR Quick Look, the company is bringing its latest V10 super sports car directly to customers and fans worldwide: all they need is an iPhone or iPad. Sorry Android users, you’re left out.

While browsing the Lamborghini website on their iPhones or iPads, users can tap “See in AR” and the new drop-top sportscar will be superimposed in their driveways, gardens or even inside the house.

The virtual experience enables the car to be rotated and expanded up to life-size scale, giving Lambo fans a close look at both its exterior and interior details. The AR functionality will soon be expanded to the rest of Lamborghini’s range.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “At a time of major business challenges, Lamborghini is innovating once again and exploring new methods of communication. Lamborghini can be in everyone's home thanks to Apple's AR technology, which is available on hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices around the world.”

The RWD Spyder is the open-topped version of the recently-launched Huracán EVO RWD.

Unlike the all-wheel drive Huracán EVO, the RWD versions promise a more drifty experience for experienced drivers. It’s a more emotive and more engaging driving experience controlled by the pilot, says Domenicali.

"The Huracán EVO rear-wheel drive puts the car in the driver’s hands: the driving experience is delivered by the hardware. This car reminds the driver of Lamborghini’s pure engineering origins: the driver is at the centre of the Huracán EVO RWD’s performance, with unfiltered feedback," he says.

The car is powered by a potent 5.2l naturally aspirated V10 engine with outputs of 449kW and 560Nm, and an open roof will be the best way to appreciate its emotive sound.

Keeping the power in check is a new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) calibrated specifically for the rear-wheel drive Huracán EVO, ensuring better traction when exiting a corner.

Top speed is a hair-ruffling 325km/h and it dashes the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.3 seconds.

The Huracán gets more playful

We drive Lamborghini’s Evo junior supercar, which is updated with computer-controlled wizardry
1 month ago

Premium brands emerge largely unscathed from a dismal 2019

While mainstream sales decreased the prestige segment remained steady, with some brands recording growth
2 months ago

Lamborghini announces drifty rear-wheel drive Huracán

The Evo RWD puts the driver at the centre of a more engaging driving experience
3 months ago

Huracán gains AI driving partner in Amazon Alexa

Voice commands will be used to activate convenience items like climate control and lights
3 months ago

