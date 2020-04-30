New Greek brand promises Chaos in the ‘ultra’ car segment

Greek entrepreneur Spyros Panopoulos founded his engine programming and mapping company in 1997, and his exploits in tuning automotive control systems have seen him work with racing teams in various motorsports disciplines, WRC, BTCC, Rally Cross, F1 and more.

He’s also a race car driver and a world record holder for acceleration with a four-cylinder motor car with four-wheel drive, which is a self-developed 1,497kW Mitsubishi Evo 9 that revs to a staggering 14,100rpm. It shoots from standstill to 308km/h in an unbelievable 7.7 seconds over a quarter mile (for reference, a Porsche 911 Turbo S does it in 11.3 seconds).

Deploying the same tricks he has learnt beefing up other brand’s super cars, including that mad Evo 9, he has decided to manufacture his own hyper car, which he says will change the automotive scene and what driving fast means.

He says the limited-edition car he is building, named “Project Chaos”, should not be classified as “super”, “hyper” or even “mega”, but rather as “‘ultra” — a car faster than anything produced right now.

It will be powered by a 3,988cc 40-valve twin-turbo V10 engine with titanium camshafts and valves, and carbon ceramic and titanium disc brakes with dramatically ornamental “anadiaplasi” 3D-printed calipers in either magnesium or titanium, and which are his creation.