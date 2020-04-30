How Mercedes-AMG earned its sporting stripes

From its humble origins to producing iconic sports cars, racing boats, and explosive door hinges, the world of Mercedes-AMG is full of surprises.

Half a decade ago (53 years to be exact), three letters came together to become synonymous with the ultimate in Mercedes-Benz driving performance: AMG. Starting from a small two-man home-based operation, it became a global performance brand and it’s a history full of surprises, lesser-known innovations and exclusive sports cars:

1. AMG stands for Aufrecht, Melcher, Großaspach, the last names of its founding fathers Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher, along with Aufrecht's birthplace of Großaspach in Germany.

The two engineers were working on the 300 SE four door sedan's racing engine in the development department at Daimler-Benz, until the company discontinued all motorsports activities.

Yet, Aufecht and Melcher didn't stop working. In Aufrecht's house in Großaspach, they spent their spare time further honing the performance of their engine. In 1965, Manfred Schiek, a colleague at Daimler, entered the German Touring Car Championship with the 300 SE engine that Aufrecht and Melcher had developed, and won 10 times.

It cemented Aufrecht and Melcher's reputation for optimising the performance of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, leading to numerous motorsports successes and the eventual formal partnership with Mercedes-Benz.

2. The first vehicle associated with AMG, and perhaps its most noteworthy, started its life as a subdued four-door sedan. The car that eventually became renowned as the iconic "Red Pig" racing car started its life as a Mercedes 300 SEL 6.3 four-door sedan. Aufrecht and Melcher increased the engine's displacement to 6.8 litres and lightened the car extensively; although it was still likely the heaviest car on the grid at its racing debut in the 1971 24 hours of Spa, in which it secured a class win and second place overall result, immediately connecting the letters AMG with motorsports success.

3. The first jointly developed high-performance vehicle from AMG and Mercedes-Benz was the C 36 AMG. By 1998, the partnership between AMG and Mercedes-Benz solidified further when Daimler acquired a majority stake of AMG, setting the stage for a variety of high-performance Mercedes-Benz AMG vehicles.

4. For the ultimate in AMG performance, the rare AMG Black Series models are the brand’s most extroverted, track-focused and most exclusive models with optimised powertrains, chassis and aerodynamics.

Only five special models have worn the distinctive AMG Black Series badge: the CLK 63 Black Series, the C 63 Black Series, the SL 65 Black Series, the SLS Black Series, and the SLK 55 Black Series. The exclusive family will grow soon with the addition of the forthcoming GT Black Series, set to make its debut later this year.