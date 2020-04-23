Seven of the best breakdown busters to pack for your next road trip

CAPTION TO CARCAR HOLTS: For small punctures the aerosol-type seal-and-inflate products are quick and easy.

The Covid-19 pandemic has reminded us how unpredictable life can be and how disasters, both natural and mechanical, may loom around every corner.

After the lockdown many people will be itching to explore the wide open world and embark on road trips. Modern vehicles are far more reliable than they used to be and scenes of cars stranded on the side of the road, bonnet open and smoke rising from the engine, are much less prevalent than back in granddad’s day.

But in the spirit of being prepared for the unexpected, here are seven essential items you should have in your car for a road trip:

PORTABLE BATTERY CHARGER

It’s always a good idea to have battery jumper cables handy, but if there’s no other vehicle around to connect them to, the Powerjump is a great little gadget that will get your car started in a jiffy.

The compact 6,000mAh device cannot only jump-start your car but also doubles as a powerbank to charge smartphones. It works on engines up to 3.0l in size and is able to start a car about three times on a full charge.

DUCT TAPE

The saying goes: “If you can’t fix it with duct tape, you’re not using enough duct tape.” For decades this heavy-duty tape has been an invaluable part of any self-respecting motorsport mechanics’s equipment list, serving as a quick fix for damaged bodywork from the bump and grind of racing.

It’s not just for motor racing though — it was even used on the moon by Apollo 17 astronauts to repair a damaged fender on their lunar rover.

CABLE TIES

With much the same fix-all philosophy as duct tape, cable ties are light and strong plastic fasteners with multiple uses, including preventing hubcaps from falling off a moving vehicle. They’re also handy around the campsite if you’re caravanning or camping.

BASIC TOOLS

It won’t turn you into a roadside mechanic, but a multitool such as a Swiss army knife or a Leatherman with screwdrivers and pliers can deal with assorted tasks — even if it’s just to snip cable ties.

TYRE REPAIR KIT (AND INFLATOR)

Rule number one is to always have a (properly inflated) spare tyre and tyre-changing tools in your car. But some spare tyres are the skinny “Marie biscuit” types that are only safe to drive up to a maximum speed of 80km/h and are an emergency measure to get you home. They aren’t practical on a long road trip, which is where a tyre repair kit comes in handy to deal with punctures.

For small holes, aerosol-type seal-and-inflate products such as Holts Tyreweld are quick and easy. A sticky-plug kit is effective for repairing larger holes.

To inflate tyres (also handy when tyres have been deflated for off-roading in soft sand), an electric compressor that plugs into the car’s 12V socket does the trick.

FIRST-AID KIT

Stock a first-aid kit with everything you need to deal with an emergency. These include adhesive plasters, gauze pads for treating wounds, safety pins for closing bandages, antibiotic ointment, antihistamine for allergic reactions, antiseptic wipes to sanitise your hands, painkillers and saline solution for eye washing or cleaning wounds.

TOW ROPE

In a breakdown, arranging a tow truck is the preferred option especially if you’re an AA member or have roadside-assistance cover. But there are situations where getting a tow from a fellow traveller might be required, especially if you’re going off the beaten path.

In this case, ensure the rope isn’t longer than the legally required 3.5m, and that the ignition is switched on in the towed car to ensure the steering wheel doesn’t lock.

It all sounds like a lot to carry, eating into your already overstretched holiday luggage space, but all the items listed fit into a rucksack-sized bag.

One final tip: ensure this breakdown bag is easily accessible in the boot when packing for a road trip. You don’t want to be unloading luggage on the side of the road looking for it.