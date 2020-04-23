Electric Jaguar I-Pace is SA’s 2020 Car of the Year

The Jaguar I-Pace is SA’s 2020 Car of the Year, the first time an electric vehicle has won the contest.

The winner in the AutoTrader-sponsored competition, as voted for by the South African Guild of Motoring Journalists, was announced on Tuesday in a virtual live stream due to the lockdown.

The I-Pace, the first Jaguar to win the annual competition, also won the Premium Car category.

The accolade is the latest in a long line of victories for the all-electric luxury SUV. It won the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car awards. It also claimed the European Car of Year title last year.

The I-Pace has a 90kWh lithium-ion battery and delivers a claimed range of up to 470km. It’s capable of charging from 0-80% in 72 minutes on a 60kW DC fast charger. The luxury SUV zooms silently from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 200km/h.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE was voted second overall and also took honours in the Premium SUV category, with the Toyota GR Supra third overall and tops in the Sports Performance category.

The South African Car of the Year trophy has been awarded since 1986. Last year’s winner was the Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

Category winners — 2020

Urban — Hyundai Atos

Lifestyle — Ford Ranger Raptor

Family — Toyota Corolla Hatch

Leisure — Volkswagen T-Cross

Premium SUV — Mercedes-Benz GLE

Premium Car — Jaguar I-Pace

Sports Performance — Toyota GR Supra