Life / Motoring

NEWS

Kia Telluride voted 2020 World Car of the Year

Judges give the big Korean SUV the nod, while electric Kia Soul scoops the Urban Car award

16 April 2020 - 05:00 Denis Droppa
The Telluride is a large SUV that slots in above the Kia Sorento, and is sold in North America and other global markets. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Telluride is a large SUV that slots in above the Kia Sorento, and is sold in North America and other global markets. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Kia Telluride has been voted the 2020 World Car of the Year, while the Korean brand also scooped the World Urban Car category with its fully-electric Soul EV.

The winners of the World Car Awards are decided by an independent international jury comprising 86 automotive journalists from 24 countries around the world.

The Telluride is a large SUV that slots in above the Kia Sorento. Available in North America and other global markets (but not SA), the Telluride seats up to eight passengers and has all-wheel drive and a number of driver-assistance systems.

It was hailed by the judging panel for its distinctive design and impressive practicality. The World Car of the Year title follows the vehicle being crowned North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, among other awards.

This is the 15th year the World Car Awards has partnered with the New York International Auto Show, which due to the coronavirus pandemic has been rescheduled until August 28 to September 6, 2020.

Porsche Taycan high-performance electric vehicle won the Luxury and Performance categories. Picture: SUPPLIED
Porsche Taycan high-performance electric vehicle won the Luxury and Performance categories. Picture: SUPPLIED

In winning the World Urban Car category, the fully-electric Soul EV was named the ideal car for the city by the jury, combining zero-emission performance and impressive electric range with a compact body, bold design and high levels of practicality.

Another electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan sports car, scooped the World Luxury Car and World Performance Car categories. It’s the sixth win for Porsche in the Performance segment and a first for the German sports car brand in the Luxury league.

The Mazda3 was declared the World Car Design of the Year.

New VW Amarok to be built in SA alongside the Ford Ranger, says source

Insider says the American carmaker’s plant in Tshwane is being expanded to build jointly developed bakkies
Life
1 week ago

BMW’s Gran Coupe lays on style with more space

It’s roomier and more practical but the four-door 2 Series retains a sporting vibe
Life
2 weeks ago

Kia upgrades Sportage infotainment

New system can be retrofitted to older models and there’s a payment holiday on offer too
Life
2 weeks ago

The Suzuki S-Presso now SA’s cheapest car

New urban SUV targets first-time buyers with keen pricing and dashing design
Life
3 weeks ago

A tech tweak for the Toyota Corolla Hatch

Wireless smart phone charging becomes standard in all three models
Life
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Q&A: How far off am I financially to retire ...
Life
2.
Quarter of SMEs in motor industry are at risk if ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Lady beards and beetroot roots: the pandemic ...
Life
4.
Defrauded! The reality of Ponzi and pyramid ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
SA car industry may have to lay off 10% of workers
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Next 7 Series will have electric power

Life / Motoring

Motor industry grinds to a halt

Life / Motoring

Stick to the road rules, says AA

Life / Motoring

A tech tweak for the Corolla Hatch

Life / Motoring

Triber is spacious but oh-so-underpowered

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.