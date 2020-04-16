Life / Motoring

Isuzu steps up to help with food distribution

Trucks are provided to FoodForward SA to replenish much-needed supplies for poor communities

16 April 2020 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
Trucklogix drivers deliver food for distribution to impoverished communities. Picture: SUPPLIED
Isuzu Motors SA (IMSAf) has helped avert a possible food crisis in Port Elizabeth by supplying trucks to deliver supplies to impoverished communities.

Non-profit organisation FoodForward SA, which distributes food to the most needy countrywide during the Covid-19 lockdown, had reported drastically reduced stock levels at its Port Elizabeth branch and needed to quickly transport food there from its Johannesburg head office.

Hearing of the plight, IMSAf arranged four trucks, which were about to be delivered to the coastal town, to transport the load for FoodForward.

Denise van Huyssteen, IMSAf corporate affairs, business strategy and legal executive, says it arranged for Trucklogix, the logistics company that provides drivers for Isuzu trucks, to collect and transport four pallets of maize meal, one pallet of canned food and 50 bags of 5kg rice.

“During this time of crisis, we strongly believe that it is important that together with our partners and stakeholders we all rally together to make a meaningful contribution and difference in our communities,” said Van Huyssteen.

FoodForward SA has raised more than R9m in support of those affected by the pandemic but says that with the growing demand much more is needed.

“In the past week alone we have fast-tracked the applications of 260 new beneficiary organisations, bringing the total number of beneficiary organisations served to 850, which collectively feed more than 300,000 people,” said Andy du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA.

“We continue to encourage registered beneficiary organisations serving vulnerable people to contact us. We do not want to see anyone go hungry during this time,” he said, adding that the organisation needs more than R50m to sustain the food distribution programme.

Working in six provinces, FoodForward SA delivers essentials to the needy countrywide, including centres for the aged, orphans and vulnerable children, people living with HIV and Aids, disabled people, the homeless and vulnerable women, as well as to community feeding programmes.

Anyone who would like to make a contribution can contact FoodForward SA on 021 531 5670 or visit https://foodforwardsa.org/

