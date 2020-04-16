NEWS
Concours SA is latest victim of Covid-19
Cancelled classic-car gathering joins list of coronavirus-hit motoring events
The ongoing Covid–19 pandemic and the uncertainty regarding the duration of the crisis has caused the postponement of 2020 Concours SA until next year.
The annual classic-car contest was to have taken place at Johannesburg’s Steyn City lifestyle resort on August 28-30, bringing together a line-up of rare classic, luxury and sports cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era.
“This crucial decision was made in conjunction with our partners, sponsors and stakeholders. As a result of the scale of the current situation, we cannot be certain that — even in the latter part of the year — it will be safe to proceed with our event,” said a spokesperson.
A number of local motoring events have been cancelled or postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis.
These include the cancellation of the South Coast Bike Fest in Port Edward which was to have been held on April 25 to 27. Full refunds will be made to any ticket holders, who contact hello@bikefestsa.co.za to arrange this. The remaining three Bike Fest SA events remain on schedule, namely Clarens from July 24-26, Ballito from September 4-6, and Langebaan from October 23-25. Please visit www.bikefestsa.co.za for the latest updates.
- Motorsport SA (MSA) announced that all MSA-sanctioned motorsport events during the lockdown have been suspended. This may be extended depending on further government decisions. MSA will engage with the member clubs, promoters and organisers of the affected events and updates regarding the individual events will be published on www.motorsport.co.za as soon as the details are finalised.
- The Knysna Motor Show scheduled for May 3 has been cancelled. Organiser Peter Pretorius of the Garden Route Motor Club says that the show will not be rescheduled to a later date in the year.
- The Simola Hillclimb due to have taken place in Knysna from May 7-10 has been postponed to later in the year, at a time when this becomes “sensible, safe and possible” according to the organisers. The annual Hillclimb has become one of SA’s premier motorsport lifestyle events with about 17,000 people from around the globe attending over the weekend.