Concours SA is latest victim of Covid-19

The ongoing Covid–19 pandemic and the uncertainty regarding the duration of the crisis has caused the postponement of 2020 Concours SA until next year.

The annual classic-car contest was to have taken place at Johannesburg’s Steyn City lifestyle resort on August 28-30, bringing together a line-up of rare classic, luxury and sports cars from pre-war vintage to the modern era.

“This crucial decision was made in conjunction with our partners, sponsors and stakeholders. As a result of the scale of the current situation, we cannot be certain that — even in the latter part of the year — it will be safe to proceed with our event,” said a spokesperson.

A number of local motoring events have been cancelled or postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis.

These include the cancellation of the South Coast Bike Fest in Port Edward which was to have been held on April 25 to 27. Full refunds will be made to any ticket holders, who contact hello@bikefestsa.co.za to arrange this. The remaining three Bike Fest SA events remain on schedule, namely Clarens from July 24-26, Ballito from September 4-6, and Langebaan from October 23-25. Please visit www.bikefestsa.co.za for the latest updates.