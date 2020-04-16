After a parochial start, the world now drives SA cars

That number looks set to decline in 2020 due to the shutdown of plants during the Covid-19 pandemic. Export volumes are already down 12.8% for the year to date, a figure that will increase substantially in April. However, Mabasa says that the pandemic again shows the value of global manufacturing locations.

“The existing business model followed by the head offices of the vehicle manufacturers is to allocate production of specific models to their subsidiaries around the world based on cost-parity exercises and then for every country to import and export models to complement the model mixes in the respective countries.

“Cost of production as well as logistics play a role in these decisions. The same model might be manufactured in three different locations to service specific countries and regions to optimise logistics costs. One country cannot manufacture every single model and this is unlikely to change in the future, especially considering the current Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on manufacturing in specific locations,” Mabasa says.

The biggest SA automotive exporter is Volkswagen, which has been producing cars in SA since the 1950s. In 2019 it produced 108,422 Polos for 34 global markets. Polos manufactured in Uitenhage were shipped as far afield as Australia and the UK and included the flagship performance GTi version heading to 25 different countries.

BMW produced the 3 Series for decades at its plant in Rosslyn near Pretoria established in 1968. In 2018 it switched from the sedan to the latest-generation X3 to cater to the increasing demand for SUVs. In 2019 it produced 76,000 vehicles, the capacity of the plant, 95% of them for export.

“The country’s contribution to the global industry is in a good position to grow with the long-term extension of the Automotive Production Development Programme last year, as well as the formation of Automotive Industry Transformation Fund,” says CEO of BMW SA Tim Abbott.

“The country punches above its weight in the industry and is known for producing high-quality products, as proven by BMW Plant Rosslyn winning the JD Power Platinum Award for Quality in 2015.”