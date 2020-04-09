Hot rod truck aims for 300km/h

It all started 12 years ago, this business of reaching 300km/h in a 5-tonne truck called Diesel & Dust, and setting a new world speed record with a naked lady perched on top of the radiator.

A friend called Tshwane business owner Henk Vryenhoek with news of a 1,000hp Detroit D90 V12 engine. The 18.1l two-stroke diesel engine hailed from a dump truck and comes standard with two huge turbochargers and two superchargers. Besides the 1,000 horses, peaking at 2,700rpm, about 3,700Nm of torque is also on tap.

Just the ticket then if you want to go ridiculously fast in a truck. And Vryenhoek had a number of land speed records in his sights.

“I bought the engine and started looking for the ideal donor body, chassis and gearbox. I eventually got hold of a 1966 Kenworth D900 chassis and cab,” he says.

Next Vryenhoek, a long-time car collector and customiser, acquired an Allison 6000 Series six-speed automatic gearbox, which was salvaged from a bus.

The two huge, old-school turbochargers, hailing from the 1980s and making do without modern tricks such as variable vane technology, take their merry time to start spinning, so the truck is not suited for quarter-mile runs.

Too high

A fire appliance’s high-speed rear differential was added, as was a Kenworth air braking system, with drums at all the corners. The 20-inch Bridgestone truck tyres were the tyres with the highest speed rating Vryenhoek could source (120km/h). For the actual speed record runs, the rig will be fitted with Boeing 747 Dunlop aircraft tyres.

The team still faced a major challenge with all the parts sourced: if they ran a traditional suspension set-up, the truck would sit too high off the ground. And that’s not ideal if you are barrelling along at 300km/h.

So the truck was chopped and zeed — customiser jargon for mounting the body over the chassis beams, not on top of it. And the Kenworth cabin was chopped by 150mm.