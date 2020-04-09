BMW’s big ‘rock ‘n roll’ bike is designed for good vibrations

BMW’s Motorrad motorcycle division has launched a big-engined cruiser with a big voice and “rock” and “roll” modes.

The new R18 wields the most powerful version BMW’s iconic two-cylinder “boxer” engine to date, a power plant that’s been at the centre of the riding experience since BMW Motorrad began production in 1923.

The 1,802cc lump is the biggest engine offered in BMW’s bike range and has outputs of 67kW and a muscular 150Nm of torque, combined with what the factory describes as a full, resonant sound.

Paying homage to the BMW R5 motorcycle of 1936 in both styling and concept, the R18 combines olde world looks with modern mechanicals. BMW says the bike shifts the focus back onto the motorcycle essentials: purist, no-frills technology and the boxer engine as the epicentre of riding pleasure, combined with “good vibrations”.