Virus postpones Bloodhound speed project by a year

The world land speed record project undertaken by British team Bloodhound has been put on ice due to Covid-19.

The global virus outbreak has had an impact on discussions with potential sponsors so the team has taken the decision to hibernate the project until the pandemic has passed, says Ian Warhurst, Bloodhound’s CEO.

This means the bid to beat the world land speed record will most likely take place in 2022 and not next year as planned.

“Rightfully, the world has more important things to focus on right now,” said Warhurst. “Discussions with a number of global brands were looking promising when Covid-19 struck, but the sponsorship industry literally shut down. This means our ability to raise the necessary funds in time and, consequently, the window to conduct the LSR campaign safely in 2021 is now very likely to be missed.

“As a result, we are planning to go into hibernation to reduce the monthly overheads to an absolute minimum, and we’ll reboot conversations with potential sponsors later in the year.”