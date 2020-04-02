NEWS
Virus postpones Bloodhound speed project by a year
British team plans to return to Kalahari in 2022 for new land speed record attempt
The world land speed record project undertaken by British team Bloodhound has been put on ice due to Covid-19.
The global virus outbreak has had an impact on discussions with potential sponsors so the team has taken the decision to hibernate the project until the pandemic has passed, says Ian Warhurst, Bloodhound’s CEO.
This means the bid to beat the world land speed record will most likely take place in 2022 and not next year as planned.
“Rightfully, the world has more important things to focus on right now,” said Warhurst. “Discussions with a number of global brands were looking promising when Covid-19 struck, but the sponsorship industry literally shut down. This means our ability to raise the necessary funds in time and, consequently, the window to conduct the LSR campaign safely in 2021 is now very likely to be missed.
“As a result, we are planning to go into hibernation to reduce the monthly overheads to an absolute minimum, and we’ll reboot conversations with potential sponsors later in the year.”
Ever wondered just how Bloodhound LSR stacks up against other fast cars? For fun we crunched the numbers and pitted them side by side on the desert.
In November Bloodhound LSR, with Andy Green behind the wheel, achieved 1,010km/h at Hakskeen Pan in the Northern Cape in a high-speed test. It was the equivalent of taking just 1 hour and 23 minutes to drive the 1,400km from Johannesburg to Cape Town.
When Bloodhound LSR returns to the Kalahari Desert for the record-breaking campaign it will in addition be fitted with a Nammo rocket which will provide a further 50 to 60 kilonewtons (kN) of thrust. This, combined with the 90kN of the existing jet engine (the combined output of 360 family cars), is hoped to provide enough power to beat the existing 1,228km/h land speed record — faster than the speed of sound — set by Green in a car called Thrust SSC in 1997.
The Bloodhound Land Speed Record team has released a video showing how its machine would stack up against a Formula 1 car, a Bugatti Chiron (the world's fastest sports car) and a regular road car.