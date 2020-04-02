The top 10 most bizarre car names

We’re used to car names that roll off the tongue easily, like Toyota Corolla or VW Polo. But not every carmaker keeps it this simple and straightforward.

There have been some mad monikers and hilarious mistranslations over the years, hailing particularly from the Far East.

We list 10 of the oddest car names:

1. Tang Hua Book of Songs

Yes, this is an actual car name, and the Chinese concept car is as peculiar as its moniker. Shaped like a funfair ride, or perhaps a clown shoe, the electrically powered two-seater appeared at the 2008 Detroit motor show to an incredulous response.

Tang Hua didn’t stop there with the weird names. The Book of Songs was joined on the Detroit stand by cars called the Detroit Fish and Piece Of Cloud. None of them made it into production as far as we can tell.

2. Honda Wow

Wow indeed. It stands for Wonderful Open-hearted Wagon, and in 2015 Honda created this concept car as a dog-friendly car by placing a mesh-covered box where the cubbyhole would normally be, as a compartment where a small pooch could sit without distracting the driver.