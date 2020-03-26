VW Caddy is the unsung champion of practicality

While eyeballs are transfixed on VW’s push of electric cars like the I.D.3, there is something else the company still sells and that’s quite impressive — the Caddy.

It hasn’t a tough job on its hands. Though the MPV sector has been declared just about dead in this market, there are fresh models of differing spectrum, from Renault’s cheap-as-air Triber to Peugeot’s 5008 all trying to resuscitate this sensible genre.

The Caddy is the one with the longest service despite low volumes as people don’t want to drive around in van-based MPVs, of which there’s only one other of its type, the Opel Combo Life. If one wants flexible space for five, or even seven, nothing comes close in offering as much cargo space as these two.

There’s a plethora of technology and refinements in the Caddy that naysayers would be surprised to find on the options list, not least stop/start for saving fuel and the same infotainment system you’d find on Polos or Tiguans.

It’s a bit of both MPV and van in that the utilitarian bit is still there but not shaky or creaky. Good quality materials cover the commercial bones very well and the seats can be configured to reflect either of the genres.