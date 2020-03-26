New Kia Sorento unveiled with latest in tech and luxury

This is the new Kia Sorento, the fourth generation of the range and Kia’s flagship SUV for the past 18 years. It’s a rival for the Hyundai Santa Fe and every other medium-sized SUV out there, and it was recently unveiled during the demise of motor shows due to the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new model that is 1,900mm wide and 4,810mm long is built on a new generation platform that isn’t only claimed to be 4% stronger but also poised to deliver a more assured, refined and comfortable ride texture than before using a heavily revised fully-independent suspension.

It will be built in Europe for that market as well as at Kia’s Hwasung manufacturing facility in Korea and in North America, Georgia. According to CEO of Kia Motors Europe, Emilio Herrera: “This vehicle is an important model for KIA that raises standards in the midsize SUV class for space, efficiency and quality particularly now that it also represents the first use of electrified power in our flagship SUV.”

The wheelbase has grown by 35mm to 2,815mm and it’s now 10mm taller than its predecessor. The Sorento offers up to 821l of boot space when ordered in seven-seat guise. Prop up all seven chairs and boot space shrinks to 187l but represents a 32% increase compared to the third generation car. Five-seat models can swallow 910l whereas Hybrid models are rated with a lower 179l with all seats up due to the battery pack housed under the floor.