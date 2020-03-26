Life / Motoring

Land Cruiser Namib back by popular demand

Desert-spec special edition Toyota bakkie returns in single- and double-cab variants

26 March 2020 - 05:06 Motor News Reporter
The Land Cruiser Namib could be the ideal vehicle to practice some social distancing in these coronavirus-hit times. Picture: SUPPLIED
After proving to be a hit with local customers, the limited-edition Toyota Land Cruiser Namib bakkie introduced to SA late last year has been revived.

The rugged 79 double cab late last year came out with a special overlanding accessory package for desert adventures, and after all 60 units sold out by January, Toyota SA has commissioned a re-run of the vehicle and added a single-cab derivative based on customer requests.

The single– and double-cab Namib editions share a common package, distinguishing them from regular Land Cruiser 79 models with an exterior package that includes a front grille changed to a simple mesh design with prominent Toyota lettering. This is enhanced by a steel front bumper with a heavy-duty bull bar and headlight protectors, with LED spotlights.

Stylised Namib badges adorn the flanks alongside the Land Cruiser brand mark, as well as the tailgate. At the rear, a tubular rear step with integrated towbar make easy work of loading and towing, while protective loadbin skins round off the package.

Special interior features include a cooled glovebox, protective canvas seat covers with Namib insignia and antiscuff panel, and a roof-mounted console with LED lighting and storage binnacles.

The Land Cruiser Namib rides on upgraded off-road suspension while maintaining the existing payload and towing capacity. The tyres are larger 265/75/R16 Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx versions.

Supplying the dune-climbing power is the 4.5l turbodiesel engine with 151kW of power and 430Nm from a low 1,200rpm.

The Namib edition retains all of the standard Land Cruiser 79 double cab V8 specification, which include a touchscreen audio system with built-in Navigation, Bluetooth, front power socket, power windows, tilt and telescopic steering column, remote central locking and antitheft system. The safety systems include driver and passenger airbags alongside an antilock braking system (ABS).

The production run is planned at 60 single-cab and 60 double-cab models each, over a six-month period.

Pricing

Land Cruiser 79 4.5D V8 S/C Namib — R842,200

Land Cruiser 79 4.5D V8 D/C Namib — R911,500

Prices include a three-year/100,000km warranty.

