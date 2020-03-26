Infotainment systems impair driving ‘worse than alcohol’

Features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are the biggest culprits in taking a driver’s attention off the road, a new study reports.

Modern in-vehicle infotainment systems are impairing reaction times behind the wheel even more than alcohol and cannabis use.

These are the alarming findings of a new UK study commissioned by road-safety charity IAM RoadSmart. It reports that instead of the latest touchscreen and voice-control systems improving road safety as they were designed to, exactly the opposite is true.

The study found that reaction times at freeway speeds increased average stopping distances to more than four car lengths. Drivers took their eyes off the road for as long as 16 seconds while driving which is equivalent to a distance of 530m at 120km/h.

Using a vehicle’s touch controls resulted in reaction times that were even worse than texting while driving, which won’t come as much of a surprise to drivers who have had to scroll through a modern infotainment system’s digital labyrinth to change a basic setting.

Commenting on the findings, Neil Greig, policy and research director, IAM RoadSmart, said: “Driver distraction is estimated to be a factor in about a third of all road collisions in Europe each year.