Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Aston Martin breathes life into a new V6 era

New ‘extreme’ 3.0l V6 hybrid engine set for debut in Valhalla supercar

26 March 2020 - 05:08 Motor News Reporter
The Valhalla will be the first Aston Martin to use the company’s new in-house hybrid engine. Picture: NETCARSHOW
The Valhalla will be the first Aston Martin to use the company’s new in-house hybrid engine. Picture: NETCARSHOW

Aston Martin has revealed further details of its new in-house designed V6 engine, which has been created initially for deployment in a new range of mid-engined sports cars, starting with the Valhalla from 2022.  

Aston Martin uses Mercedes AMG turbo V8 engines in some of its cars in a technical partnership that dates back to 2013. Code-named TM01 — celebrating Aston Martin’s engineer of the ’50s and ’60s, Tadek Marek — the petrol-electric hybrid unit has undergone a series of extensive testing on the dyno, as the team makes progress towards creating the luxury British brand’s first in-house designed engine since 1968.

Confirmed this week as a 3.0l turbocharged V6, the full power train will be electrified — an aspect that has been key to the engine’s development from day one.

It will become the most powerful engine in the Aston Martin range when on sale. The final power and torque figures for each application of this power train will be determined by the desired characteristics of each product it serves and confirmed at the time of launch.

Higher engine speeds, in combination with the benefits of electrification, will offer the extreme performance characteristics of a mid-engined sports car. The mid-mounted engine will be positioned directly behind the driver’s cabin and equipped with a dry sump system to guarantee the lowest possible centre of gravity.

The upcoming Valhalla, a collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, is set to be positioned below the flagship Valkyrie track-focused sports car and is intended to be more usable as an everyday car.

The car is due to enter production in late 2021 and only 500 units will be built.

Aston Martin president and group CEO Andy Palmer said about this engine: “Investing in your own power trains is a tall order, but our team have risen to the challenge. Moving forward, this power unit will be integral to a lot of what we do and the first signs of what this engine will achieve are incredibly promising.”

All-new Kia Sorento to be unveiled at Geneva Motor Show

Flagship SUV is the fourth generation since market introduction in 2002
Life
1 month ago

Movie ‘Eleanor’ auctioned for R12.8m

The car is among a fleet that were used by Nicholas Cage while filming ‘Gone in sixty seconds’
Life
1 month ago

Fancy being chauffeured around in a mini BMW limousine?

BMW's i3 has been converted into a luxury chariot with a laid-back vibe and a footrest
Life
2 months ago

Audi showcases ‘empathetic’ car at CES 2020

The AI:ME concept car is aimed at being an extension of real life at home, and passengers can use eye-tracking to communicate with it
Life
2 months ago

Corrupt politician’s supercars auctioned for R557m

African playboy’s ill-gotten collection included a super-rare Lamborghini which fetched R126.5m
Life
5 months ago

Most read

1.
Land Rover’s junior model rediscovered for 2020
Life / Motoring
2.
How do I invest in SA government bonds?
Life
3.
New free service puts live news channels on ...
Life
4.
Seretse and Ruth Khama, a marriage that shook the ...
Life
5.
Kia reveals first images of new Sorento
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Zany open-cockpit Aston Martin is ready to fly

Life / Motoring

JAMIE CARR: Aston Martin going downhill really fast

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Aston Martin shares slump after pre-tax losses of £104m in 2019

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Toyota CH-R to lead new-model charge

Life / Motoring

Sandton streets to buzz with Formula One action

Life / Motoring

New Vantage Roadster sports a superfast roof

Life / Motoring

Alfa Romeo’s second SUV could be launched by 2021

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.