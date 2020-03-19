Several motoring events cancelled due to coronavirus

A number of motoring events in SA have been cancelled or postponed in accordance with the Disaster Management Act announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 15 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. In light of the government’s decision to prohibit gatherings of more than 100 people for the foreseeable future, these events include:

• The South Coast Bike Fest in Port Edward from April 25 to 27. Full refunds will be made to any ticket holders, who contact hello@bikefestsa.co.za to arrange this. The remaining three Bike Fest SA events remain on schedule, namely Clarens from July 24-26, Ballito from September 4-6, and Lanbebaan from October 23-25. Please visit www.bikefestsa.co.za for the latest updates.

• Motorsport SA (MSA) announced that all MSA-sanctioned motorsport events scheduled to take place over the next three weekends have been suspended. This may be extended, depending on further government decisions. MSA will engage with the member clubs, promoters and organisers of the affected events and updates regarding the individual events will be published on www.motorsport.co.za as soon as the details are finalised in each instance.

• The Simola Hillclimb due to have taken place in Knysna from May 7-10 has been postponed to later in the year, at a time when this becomes “sensible, safe and possible” according to the organisers. The annual Hillclimb has become one of SA’s premier motorsport lifestyle events with about 17,000 people from around the globe attending over the weekend.

• The Knysna Motor Show scheduled for May 3 has been cancelled. Organiser Peter Pretorius of the Garden Route Motor Club says that the show will not be rescheduled to a later date in the year.

New York auto show postponed to August

Organisers of the 2020 New York auto show have postponed next month’s show until late August due to increasing health concerns related to the spreading coronavirus in the area.