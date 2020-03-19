Life / Motoring SA could host an F1 GP ‘as soon as 2022’ Scheckters and co believe they have the funding problems licked, and Kyalami will soon be back on the calendar BL PREMIUM

It is claimed that SA could host a Formula One race as soon as 2022, bringing the country back into the Grand Prix fold for the first time in nearly three decades. SA last hosted an F1 race at Johannesburg’s Kyalami circuit in 1993.

Local fans of the sport have become cynical of such announcements after a number of initiatives to return the country to the calendar have failed mainly due to the high cost of the hosting fees. But Warren Scheckter, founder and CEO of South African GP (SAGP), believes an F1 race at Kyalami could be imminent with combined corporate and taxpayer sponsorship.