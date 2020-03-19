Pricing announced for new Land Rover Defender in SA

Land Rover South Africa has revealed pricing for the new Defender 110 which is set for local launch in June, and opened order books for the short-wheelbase 90 body design set for arrival later in 2020.

Prices start at R958,500 for the entry-level Defender 90 and top out at just more than R1.5m for the range-topping versions.

The new-generation Defender is described by the company as being the toughest and most capable Land Rover yet made and delivers the latest connectivity with real off-road performance. The first Defender 110 models will be delivered to customers in June this year with three-door, short-wheelbase Defender 90 models due toward the end of the year.

Since its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2019, Land Rover SA has experienced plenty of interest for the 4x4. More than 12,000 South Africans have configured a vehicle on the Land Rover website, and more than half of those chose one of the four Accessory Packs.

The Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban packs give the new Defender a range of distinct personalities. For the Defender 110, the Adventure Pack — which includes a bright rear scuff plate, an integrated air compressor, portable rinse system, a seat backpack and a spare wheel cover — has been the most popular choice among configurations that included an Accessory Pack in SA.

In addition, the local website has seen more than 76,000 visitors to its new Defender pages, and more than 9,000 digital Defender brochures have been downloaded.

The 110 and 90 body designs will initially be available engines including a D240 diesel and a P300 petrol. The range-topping model at launch will be a P400 straight-six petrol with mild-hybrid (MHEV) engine technology.

Trim levels for both bodies comprise top of the range Defender X models, as well as Standard, S, SE, HSE specification packs. An exclusive First Edition model features a unique specification and will be available throughout the first year of production.

The iconic 4x4 embraces 21st century technologies including software-over-the-air updates.

Pricing

Defender 90 177kW D240 Standard — R958,500

Defender 90 177kW D240 S — R1,007,000

Defender 90 177kW D240 SE — R1,070,700

Defender 90 177kW D240 HSE — R1,167,100

Defender 90 177kW D240 First Edition — R1,152,700

Defender 90 221kW P300 Standard — R961,915

Defender 90 221kW P300 S — R1,010,415

Defender 90 221kW P300 SE — R1,074,115

Defender 90 221kW P300 HSE — R1,170,515

Defender 90 294kW P400 Standard — R1,091,683

Defender 90 294kW P400 S — R1,127,083

Defender 90 294kW P400 SE — R1,185,783

Defender 90 294kW P400 HSE — R1,282,183

Defender 90 294kW P400 First Edition — R1,267,783

Defender 90 294kW P400 X — R1,499,983

Defender 110 177kW D240 Standard — R1,009,626

Defender 110 177kW D240 S — R1,053,426

Defender 110 177kW D240 SE — R1,110,126

Defender 110 177kW D240 HSE — R1,209,326

Defender 110 177kW D240 First Edition — R1,210,126

Defender 110 221kW P300 Standard — R1,013,421

Defender 110 221kW P300 S — R1,057,221

Defender 110 221kW P300 SE — R1,113,921

Defender 110 221kW P300 HSE — R1,213,121

Defender 110 294kW P400 Standard — R1,142,809

Defender 110 294kW P400 S — R1,178,209

Defender 110 294kW P400 SE — R1,237,709

Defender 110 294kW P400 HSE — R1,334,109

Defender 110 294kW P400 First Edition — R1,323,809

Defender 110 294kW P400 X — R1,511,809