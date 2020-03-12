ROAD TEST
Volvo S90 is a delightful, quirky and posh alternative
Volvo’s quest for doing things differently continues with its top line sedan
Left-field choices have certainly become the new normal and Volvo is now a certified challenger in the premium segment.
The Volvo S90 on test here goes against the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class in a dwindling but still popular niche. Though dynamically off pace to the Germans, on paper at least, it’s a juicy steak on a schnitzel night.
Measuring 4,963mm from the grille to the rear, it’s also the longest sedan in the segment and it’s a very spacious and nice place to sit in for four to five passengers. There’s 500l of boot space, and in the high-spec D5 Inscription it opens or closes remotely using the key fob.
Being the nonconformist, Volvo’s interiors have persistently fused practicality, Swedish minimalism and occupant safety very well. Any exec obsessed with NCAP crash ratings will not be disappointed with Volvo’s fixations with protecting passengers too.
It features a tablet-like touchscreen interface with a menu designed to be operated much like you would your latest smartphone devices. It boasts extensive and up-to-date features including smartphone mirroring but it hasn’t got the fancier stuff like gesture control or head-up display which the German triumvirate counters with.
The D5 badge pasted to its rump signals a turbocharged diesel heart, and a fine one at that, which provides competitive refinement, performance and respectable fuel consumption. At 173kW and 480Nm it bests its direct competitors, the A6 40 TDI, Mercedes-Benz E220d Exclusive and BMW 520d, and transmits its power onto the roads using all-wheel drive underpinnings versus the Audi’s front wheel drive, and the BMW’s and Mercedes’ rear-wheel drive.
This means good traction in all conditions and it’s driven by an eight-speed automatic, which is to be the only transmission of choice.
Its 1,763kg kerb weight marks it as one of the segment heavies and this is evident when stretching its legs. It’s not rapid but its rating of 7.0 sec to 100km/h and a 240km/h top speed is on par with sector standards.
Though not entirely energetic, it does lend itself to being hustled fast and hard but it wallows a little in the corners and gives off acceptable rather than exceptional sure-footedness. You can easily tell that this all-wheel drive and an army of stability systems are primarily tweaked for keeping it upright instead of a sporting ability, and that’s okay.
Wafting is its best attribute, especially when you deploy the excellent autonomous driving aid in peak traffic conditions. The damping absorbs everything wellI’d say it’s the perfect tonic against SA’s dilapidated roads.
My only gripes are with climate control adjustments being integrated into the digital menu screen, or you can use the voice-activated artificial assistant who requires a long conversation just to warm up or cool the cabin. Physical buttons would give much quicker access.
Also, rival brands offer a variety of mechanicals under the bonnet, from plucky six-cylinders to thundering V8s. The S90 is exclusively powered by a range of 2.0l four-cylinder engines with disparate power outputs and methods of aspiration. Not everyone will like the sound and character of downsized four-cylinder engines, as perky as they may be.
The car is brilliant in its Volvo quirkiness and exudes equal if not higher levels of class, space and grace than the opposition. The novelty of its rarity at management forums should also count for something.
Volvo S90 D5 AWD Inscription
WE LIKE: Looks, comfy drive, space
WE DISLIKE: Digital climate control
VERDICT: Large saloon for vibey managers
Motor News star rating
Design * * * * *
Performance * * * *
Economy * * * * *
Ride/handling * * * *
Safety * * * * *
Value For Money * * * *
Overall * * * * *
Competition
BMW 520d, 140kW/400Nm – R873,506
Audi A6 40 TDI, 140kW/400Nm - R885,000
Mercedes-Benz E220d Exclusive, 143kW/400Nm - R877,434
Tech Specs
Engine
Type: Four-cylinder turbodiesel
Capacity: 1,969cc
Power: 173kW
Torque: 480Nm
Transmission
Type: Eight-speed auto
Drivetrain
Type: All-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: 240km/h
0-100km/h: 7.0 sec (as claimed)
Fuel Consumption: 4.8l/100km (as claimed) 7.9l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 127g/km
Standard featues
ABS brakes, stability control, LED daytime driving running lights, rain sensor wipers, climate control, USB port, Bluetooth connectivity, auto on/off xenon head lights, six airbags, multi-function steering wheel controls, park distance control rear, high beam assist, LED Xenon headlights, navigation, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery.
Cost of ownership
Warranty: Five year/100,000km
Price: R909,806
Maintenance plan: Five years/unlimited km
Lease*: R19,425 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit