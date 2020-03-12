Munich takes over from Frankfurt as host of German motor show

Munich is to take over from Frankfurt as the host city for Germany’s IAA motor show from 2021.

The capital and most populous city of Bavaria got the nod over Berlin and Hamburg, announced Hildegard Müller, President of the VDA German automakers association which runs the show.

She said Munich was chosen as its city centre and highly attractive locations close to downtown could be used to host events for the show.

Munich also seemed a natural choice given its proximity to German car makers’ headquarters. BMW is located Munich and Audi is only a short distance away in Ingolstadt.

The biennial event, which has taken place for seven decades, was the world’s biggest motor show. It will evolve from an automotive to a mobility platform, said Müller.

“In addition to the fascination with cars, it should be the initial spark that the host city will develop into a smart city with intelligent traffic concepts and innovative networking of modes of transport - sustainable and geared to people's needs,”said Müller.

It was announced in January that Frankfurt would no longer host the event after visitor attendance declined 30% last year from 2017. Moving to a new venue is hoped to draw in more people, although in recent years the number of automotive companies and visitors attending car shows has been on the decline.

Before the late cancellation of this month’s Geneva motor show due to the coronavirus outbreak, a number of brands had already decided not to take part including Cadillac, Citroën, Ford, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Subaru, Tata and Volvo.

- Denis Droppa