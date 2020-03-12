Cape Town in race to host Formula E

Formula E bid company e-Movement has announced plans to bid for a Formula E race in the streets of Cape Town.

It has secured the backing of Jaguar SA as founding partner for the initial stages of the project in Cape Town, as a potential candidate host city for the electrically-powered race series.

Iain Banner, Chairman of e-Movement, confirmed the positive progress made after the feasibility study undertaken by members of Formula E Operations during a site visit in September 2019: “The objective of the study was to assess the suitability of Cape Town as a possible venue for a round of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in future seasons. Three possible circuit layouts have been identified and we are now in the process of exploring these possibilities with the City of Cape Town and other interested parties.”

Banner added that the proposed event will simultaneously anchor a renewable energy week, comprising a major conference and exhibition in an industry which is poised for rapid growth over the next decade.

Councillor JP Smith, Cape Town’s Mayco member, said such an event would provide an opportunity to position the city and thee Western Cape region as the pioneering renewable energy hub of SA.

Lisa Mallett, Marketing Director: Jaguar Land Rover South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa, said “Jaguar is at the forefront of electric mobility globally, and has made massive strides in electrification right here in SA.

“In 2018 Jaguar laid the foundation for the future of e-mobility in SA with the rollout of the R30m public charging network and followed up with the introduction of the World Car of the Year-winning all-electric Jaguar I-Pace last year.

“Partnering with eMovement to bring this premier motorsport event to SA, will assist in showcasing the tangible efforts Jaguar has made in infrastructure and carrying the momentum of all Electric Vehicles on a local level."

Jaguar has a team competing in the Formula E championship, which is currently contested by 12 teams with two drivers each. The series started in 2014 and features electrically-powered race cars similar in style to the hybrid-drive cars of Formula One, with racing taking place on temporary city-centre street circuits.

The championship currently has races in Chile, Mexico, US, UK, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Indonesia and Morocco.