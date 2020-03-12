BIKING
Binder brothers to slow it down for the DJ Rally
Taking a break from their international racing, Brad and Darryn join golden-oldie bike run from Joburg to Durban
Brad and Darryn Binder, SA’s world championship motorcycle racing brothers, will join their father, Trevor, in the 50th running of the commemorative Durban-Johannesburg time trial for classic motorcycles.
The event starts from the Heidelberg Museum at 9am on Friday, March 13 and finishes at the Shongweni Equestrian Estate, Hillcrest, on the Saturday afternoon (March 14).
Usually this event is run from Durban to Johannesburg, hence the name DJ Run, but this year the 50th anniversary commemorative rally is running in the other direction, as was the case with the initial event in 1936, which went from Johannesburg to Durban.
Brad (25) and Darryn (23) will be taking part in the DJ Run before going overseas to contest the MotoGP and Moto3 championships. Brad, a former world Moto3 champion, is making his debut in MotoGP on a KTM this season, while Darryn is riding a KTM for the CIP-Green Power team in Moto 3.
In the DJ Run, Brad will be riding a 1935 Sunbeam M9 carrying his new MotoGP number 33, while Darryn will be astride a 1928 BMW R52. Father Trevor will once again be on his favourite 1925 Indian Scout, riding his 20th DJ Run.
The Binders will be running just in front of another pairing of two brothers, David and Ralph Pitchford, with Ralph a former off-road racer, having won this prestigious event in 2016.
Another DJ rider with links to MotoGP racing is Derek Crutchlow, a regular entrant who is the father of Honda racer Cal. He will ride a 1936 Ariel Red Hunter.
The entry for the 2020 event is outstanding, with 107 riders having submitted the necessary forms and having access to a motorcycle made before 1937. The reason is that this event was originally a race between Johannesburg and Durban on public roads between 1913 and 1936 when it was stopped by the authorities on safety grounds. For this reason, the only motorcycles that may participate must be at least 84 years old.
The last time the DJ Run attracted a field of 100 competitors was in 2013 when the centenary of the first DJ race was celebrated and the route also went from Johannesburg to Durban.
107
The number of riders who have submitted the necessary forms and have access to a motorcycle made before 1937 for the 2020 event
There are 20 newcomers in the field and also six riders from beyond the borders SA, being Brandon, Gavin and Les Youngman from the UK, Anthony Weber from Zambia, Andy Kaindl from Germany, Dorian Radue from Australia, and 80-year-old Paul Button from the UK, who is scheduled to ride one of Peter Gillespie’s famed ABC motorcycles, a 1920 model. Gillespie has also loaned a 1930 500cc Ariel Model F Twinport to George Portman, of Bike SA magazine.
Samantha Anderson will again ride the oldest motorcycle on the rally. This time it is a 1918 Harley Davidson 1000V Twin. Previously she rode a 1909 500cc Triumph with pedal assist for steep hills. It virtually burnt out on one DJ but was subsequently rebuilt. This year Samantha’s son, Jayson, will be riding a 1929 AJS M6 one minute ahead of his mother.
The results are calculated on arrival times at various checkpoints on the route as the riders try to stick as closely as possible to their chosen average speed, which can be 60km/h or 70km/h. The rider with the lowest time penalty is the winner.
The annual DJ Run is run under the auspices of the Vintage and Veteran Club of SA (VVC).
For more information visit www.djrun.co.za or phone Larina MacGregor at 084-949-0937.