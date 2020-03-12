Binder brothers to slow it down for the DJ Rally

Brad and Darryn Binder, SA’s world championship motorcycle racing brothers, will join their father, Trevor, in the 50th running of the commemorative Durban-Johannesburg time trial for classic motorcycles.

The event starts from the Heidelberg Museum at 9am on Friday, March 13 and finishes at the Shongweni Equestrian Estate, Hillcrest, on the Saturday afternoon (March 14).

Usually this event is run from Durban to Johannesburg, hence the name DJ Run, but this year the 50th anniversary commemorative rally is running in the other direction, as was the case with the initial event in 1936, which went from Johannesburg to Durban.

Brad (25) and Darryn (23) will be taking part in the DJ Run before going overseas to contest the MotoGP and Moto3 championships. Brad, a former world Moto3 champion, is making his debut in MotoGP on a KTM this season, while Darryn is riding a KTM for the CIP-Green Power team in Moto 3.