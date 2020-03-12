Bacalar the fruit of a dozen dreams

Bentley has launched the rarest two-door Bentley of the modern era. Only 12 examples of the Mulliner Bacalar will be built — all are already spoken for — and it spearheads a return to coachbuilding by the luxury brand’s Mulliner division, which traces its roots back to the 1500s when the company’s original focus was customising luxurious, horse-drawn carriages.

Bentley calls this grand tourer the ultimate expression of two-seat, open-air luxury. Each model will be handcrafted in Bentley Mulliner’s workshop in Crewe, according to the individual customer’s personal tastes.

The car shares no body panel with any other Bentley. It only shares one exterior component with the Continental GT — the door handle, simply because it contains the keyless entry system.

It is named after Laguna Bacalar in Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, a lake renowned for its natural beauty and continues Bentley’s strategy of naming cars after remarkable landmarks started with Bentayga in 2015.

Each Bacalar will be unique, the result of direct interaction between the Bentley Mulliner design team and the individual customer. It does, though, draw on design cues from the EXP 100 GT concept car that marked the company’s centenary in 2019.