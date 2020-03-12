Aprilia Tuono is naked and addictive

Some motorcycles are totally focused on being brilliant at one thing, while others fulfill a more diverse role. Then there are the motorcycles that take an uncompromising concept and round off the edges slightly, giving them a broader appeal. The best of these do this without losing any of the essence of the original concept and the results are often startling.

The most obvious example of this last category is the naked sports bike. While some of these come off the drawing board and into production as naked — or unfaired — machines and stay that way, some come into being as derivations of superbikes, which are really race replicas for the road and about as uncompromising as you could wish to get.

The Aprilia Tuono V4 1100RR is the naked version of the Aprilia RSV4 superbike which in itself is a recommendation but, in reality, the Tuono needs no justification to exist other than being what it is; a more practical version of the RSV4 that has lost none of that bike’s insanity.

So, what is it? Well, it’s a 130kW, V4-engined, technology-laden rocket ship that will stretch every sinew and nerve in your body with its unrelenting performance and razor-sharp dynamics.